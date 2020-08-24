Tory Lanez 'blames' Megan Thee Stallion in alleged reaction to shooting

Tory Lanez 'blames' Megan Thee Stallion in alleged reaction to shooting. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez has received backlash for his first ever reaction, since he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion recently named Tory Lanez as the man behind the gun, who shot her in both feet during a heated argument.

Since the 25-year-old rapstress admitted the Canadian rapper shot her as she was attempting to leave the dispute, there has been an outpour of love towards Meg on social media.

Celebrities such as T.I, Michael B. Jordan, Chance The Rapper, Mario and more have stood up for Meg and some have directly called out Tory Lanez for his actions.

However, many people still criticised the "Savage" artist of snitching while others shared that they weren't convinced that she was actually shot.

Former NFL player, Larry Johnson, was one of the people who chimed in with a criticism and blamed Megan for being shot.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson, 51, and wrote: "Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term 'Demon Time,' and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity. #toreylanez," he tweeted.

Maybe she should of taken a course in Behavioral Sciences. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) August 21, 2020

Late, Johnson added "Maybe she should of taken a course in Behavioral Sciences" referring to Megan Thee Stallion.

American blog TheShadeRoom shared screenshots of Johnson's tweets onto their Instagram page – which showed it was liked by Tory's account.

Although it seems like the "Say It" rapper later unliked the post, TheShadeRoom still managed to get a screenshot of Tory's 'like' on the post. Check it out below.

After seeing the blog's post of Tory's liked tweet, fans rushed to the comment to express their disappointment with the rapper and Johnson.

One fan wrote "I’m mad at the fact that people are victim blaming Megan" while another wrote "Black Women the most mistreated humans on earth by all races".

Another Instagram user commented "Drag HIM like yall been dragging Megan! He the one who shot HER!" while another added "What’s the next step after ‘canceled’?".

However, some people were skeptical and thought the post was fake as it reads "thousands of others" liked the post next to Tory Lanez name.

Megan Thee Stallion claimed Tory Lanez shot her following a verbal dispute. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote "It’s fake it literally says “thousands of others “ wth is that?! shaderoom is not credible one bit smh".

Another person chimed in writing "Why does it say “thousands of others” instead of the number".

