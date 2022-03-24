R. Kelly serenades inmate's daughter in leaked prison phone call

The disgraced singer who is currently behind bars on sexual abuse charges, has serenaded an inmate's daughter over the phone.

R. Kelly has serenading a fan while being in prison. The disgraced 55-year-old singer sang his song to an inmate's daughter from behind bars.

According to American blog The Shade Room, a woman visited her father who is incarcerated in the same prison as Kelly – who has been convinced on several sexual abuse charges.

R. Kelly remains in jail after being convicted on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of a child. Picture: Getty

After meeting the disgraced star during her visit, her dad offered to get him on the phone. In the jailhouse call, which circulated on social media, the woman asks Kelly to sing his 2010 single “Love Letter.”

“I wanted to ask you something, can you sing a song for me?” she asked Kelly, who responded, “Which one?” She started to sing before Kelly sang the rest of the lyrics.

“Did you get my card? / Did you read my love letter?” he sang to the woman.

The woman – who is unidentified – thanked Kelly for the serenade, which left overfilled with joy. She also claimed that the moment was not in exchange for money or commissary.

Her daddy is definitely in the right place if he's getting R. Kelly to call you from prison. https://t.co/XgM95zaKez — Wig-Manuel Miranda (@SuperJaxicle) March 23, 2022

Fans immediately took to TSR comments to criticise the moment, as the star has been convicted on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of a child.

One fan wrote: "He better leave people’s daughters alone! How you IN prison and still ain’t learned?!" while another added: "Now why would he allow his daughter to talk to him".

A third Instagram user wrote: "Daddy dead wrong" while a fourth weighed in saying: "My daughter not talking to Robert! Homie tripping!".

The 'Ignition' singer faces from 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

He hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer and asked a judge to overturn his convictions, citing issues with his previous legal team and weak evidence.

Kelly is also facing charges of child pornography and obstruction in Chicago. The jury trial is slated to start on Monday Aug 1, 2022 and is expected to last around three to four weeks.