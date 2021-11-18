R. Kelly associate receives 8-year prison sentence after setting accuser’s car on fire

An associate of R. Kelly's has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex trafficking charges

The R. Kelly saga continues.

This morning, the USA attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing of the 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge that saw him admit to setting fire to one of the R&B singers accusers vehicles.

Seven months ago, Michael admitted to the authorities that he traveled to the victims home in a deliberate attempt to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.

Jury Deliberates In R. Kelly Trial. Picture: Getty

Michael Williams, who is a relative of Kelly’s former publicist, reportedly arrived at the victim's home on June 11 2020 and poured gasoline around the SUV that was leased by the victim’s father.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez read the following statement from the victim during the sentencing hearing:

"It is very unfortunate to see a man lose his freedom, however, the crime that was committed was not only vicious but disturbing. My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things".

"Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life. In that home were not only adults but animals and children under the age of 10. My family is traumatized and has been in distress due to this unlawful act. I hope this life-changing event gives you time to reflect on your actions".

R. Kelly's girlfriends clash at Trump Tower in Chicago, sending one to a hospital while other is charged with domestic batteru. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was convicted of one count of racketeering which includes 14 acts of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges.

The 54-year-old was also found guilty of eight counts of violations of sex-trafficking law; the Mann Act. Just last month, R Kelly had his two YouTube channels removed after the verdict.

Following his verdict, the video streaming platform removed two of his channels, with a YouTube spokesperson stating that the accounts were terminated “in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines”.

Kelly won’t be able to create any new channels, however, his music will still be available on YouTube music. The singer’s tracks will remain on the audio-streaming service and music videos of his that are posted by other YouTube users will also stay up.

Porsha Williams at a Private Birthday Celebration. Picture: Getty

Yesterday, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams spoke out and revealed in her soon-to-be released memoir The Pursuit of Porsha about her experience with R. Kelly when she met him for the first time in 2007.

Revealing that 'he told her to take her clothes off', the reality TV says 'she was flown to Chicago to meet him, and when she arrived she claimed she'd was told she'd be taken to a recording studio to discuss potentially working with him, but instead she was driven to his mansion'.

Recalling being escorted to his bedroom where she was left for hours until he joined her and told her to take her clothes off. Porsha claims she saw R Kelly two more times after that, noting that she had encountered other young women who were staying in his mansion.

Kelly's lawyer Thomas A. Farinella declined to comment on Porsha's story.

