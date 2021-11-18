RHOA star Porsha Williams details 'abusive' R. Kelly encounter from 2007

Opening up in a recent interview about her meeting with R Kelly, she reveals that he asked her to take her clothes off

Porsha Williams is speaking out. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke with People magazine, sharing her story from her soon-to-be released memoir The Pursuit of Porsha where she opens up about her experience with R. Kelly when she met him for the first time in 2007.

Revealing that 'he told her to take her clothes off', the reality TV says:

"I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who's been hurt by him. There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality at that time was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that".

Porsha Williams attends Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks. Picture: Getty

In the memoir, Porsha explains that when she was 25, she considered starting a career in music when she connected with one of R Kelly's friends back in 2007.

She was flown to Chicago to meet him, and when she arrived she claimed she'd was told she'd be taken to a recording studio to discuss potentially working with him, but instead she was driven to his mansion.

Recalling being escorted to his bedroom where she was left for hours until he joined her and told her to take her clothes off. The book The Pursuit of Porsha, which will be released on November 30 details how she felt pressure to comply.

Porsha claims she saw R Kelly two more times after that, noting that she had encountered other young women who were staying in his mansion.

She also claims that she stopped seeing him after she heard another woman being beaten in the next room. She kept her meetings with R Kelly a secret for years, not even telling her mom Diane T. Williams.

"It's not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me" she says.

"And I think for any woman or man who's been in an abusive situation, you don't want to tell your parents because you don't want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don't want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself".

"But I was glad when I did, she was glad that I told her and we talked about it,' she added. 'She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don't have to go through it".

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was convicted of one count of racketeering which includes 14 acts of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges.

The 54-year-old was also found guilty of eight counts of violations of sex-trafficking law; the Mann Act. Just last month, R Kelly had his two YouTube channels removed after the verdict.

Following his verdict, the video streaming platform removed two of his channels, with a YouTube spokesperson stating that the accounts were terminated “in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines”.

Kelly won’t be able to create any new channels, however, his music will still be available on YouTube music. The singer’s tracks will remain on the audio-streaming service and music videos of his that are posted by other YouTube users will also stay up.

R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges. Picture: Getty

Kelly's lawyer Thomas A. Farinella declined to comment on Porsha's story.

