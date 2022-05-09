Post Malone 'spotted with mystery girlfriend' following pregnancy announcement

Eagle-eyed fans have seemingly discovered the rapper's mystery pregnant girlfriend on social media.

Post Malone shocked the world when he announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

On Tuesday (May 3) the 'Circles' artist made a statement to TMZ, revealing that he and his girlfriend celebrated their baby with a private party with close friends and family.

Post Malone revealed that he's excited for this next chapter in his life. Picture: Getty

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the 26-year-old singer said.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." Post told the publication.

The 'Rockstar' singer – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – who shared the pregnancy news with the publication, has not yet posted about it on social media.

Fans have been digging for updates, and are wondering who is the mother of Posty's baby.

Post Malone has been happily building his relationship with his long-term girlfriend. Picture: Getty