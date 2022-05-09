Post Malone 'spotted with mystery girlfriend' following pregnancy announcement
9 May 2022, 13:27
Eagle-eyed fans have seemingly discovered the rapper's mystery pregnant girlfriend on social media.
Listen to this article
Post Malone shocked the world when he announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.
Post Malone baby: what we know about his first child with his girlfriend
On Tuesday (May 3) the 'Circles' artist made a statement to TMZ, revealing that he and his girlfriend celebrated their baby with a private party with close friends and family.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” the 26-year-old singer said.
“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." Post told the publication.
The 'Rockstar' singer – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – who shared the pregnancy news with the publication, has not yet posted about it on social media.
Fans have been digging for updates, and are wondering who is the mother of Posty's baby.
-
Who is Post Malone's girlfriend?
Posty has not publicly revealed his girlfriend and publicised their relationship.
However, he has confirmed that he has been in a long-term relationship with the woman who is having his child.
With that being said, it has not stopped fans from wanting to find out who Posty is dating now.
@PostMalone shopping with his girlfriend in West Hollywood 👀 pic.twitter.com/BhVR1Tjptq— postygoat (@GoatPosty) January 7, 2021
Fans discovered that Posty has been spotted with several times, who is apparently named Jamie.
However, Post nor Jamie have confirmed they are in a relationship.
I just want Jamie to know she’s loved and to try and ignore the haters/bullies. You are beautiful and the Post Malonials love you 💚 @rriproarin @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/Rr8QLiz73h— courtney Rowe (@courtne82328121) October 24, 2021
The 'Sunflower' artist announced the news shortly before his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache” is expected to drop.
Posty was spotted out and about with the woman, allegedly named Jamie, back in January 2021.
She posed with him and his family in October of the same year.
Post Malone's girlfriend Jamie is so pretty omg pic.twitter.com/oopqvfEoKs— magda 🦋🦋 (@thinkinboutduaa) May 4, 2022
it seems Posty is no longer be dating Korean singer and artist MLMA after being romantically linked in 2020.
The artist, whose stage name stands for “Me Love Me Alot,” shared several Instagrams and TikToks of herself with Post throughout 2020 but, it has been quiet.