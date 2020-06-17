Michael Jackson's niece stabbed seven times in racist attack outside home

Michael Jackon's niece stabbed outside her home in racist attack. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Yasmine Jackson, the niece of Michael Jackson, has been stabbed outside her home in a racially motivated attack.

In a shocking incident, Michael Jackson's niece was stabbed seven times in a racially motivated attack just outside her home in Las Vegas, with alleged attacker Angela Bonell now in custody.

The news has come as a shock to many who have joined Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd and Yasmine took to Instagram to detail her terrifying experience.

WARNING: This article contains graphic images that include blood.

Yasmine Jackson was stabbed seven times in a racially motivated attack. Picture: Instagram

Yasmine, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson's half-sister Joh'Vonnie Jackson shared a bloody picture of her injuries on Instagram and wrote, 'God. Please protect our Black queens. These are strange times right now and we need you more than ever.'

In another post, Yasmine detailed how the events unfolded and explained that the attack was racially motivated as the woman who stabbed her yelled out racist slurs.

Yasmine explained, "I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because 'I’m a n****r'. This woman chased me down and started stabbing me. She said it’s because I was a n****r and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed."

She added, "I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone. I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you."

Yasmine went on to say, "I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still f*****g proud to be black."

Requesting the help of well known activist Shaun King, Yasmine added, "@shaunking, please help me. They only are charging her with a felony battery with a deadly weapon. I feel like she deserves attempted murder and also this is a HATE CRIME. SHE CALLED ME A N****R & THERE ARE WITNESSES 🙏🏼 SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE PLEASE!!!!!!!"

Yasmine later provided an update on the case and said, "Update: THEY BOOKED HER FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, AND A HATE CRIME. PRELIMINARY HEARING WILL BE THIS MONTH."

According to reports, alleged attacker Angela Bonell is being held on $100,000 bail after her charge was upgraded to attempted murder following a number of witnesses coming forward.

