Iggy Azalea responds as ex Playboi Carti is arrested for 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'

Iggy Azalea has reacted to the news of her ex Playboy Carti's arrest for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

CW: Contains mentions of violence and assault.

Iggy Azalea has responded to the news that her ex Playboy Carti was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend following an argument in December last year.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested for felony aggravated assault following an argument about a paternity test on December 20th 2022, according to TMZ.

Iggy, who shares two-year-old Onyx with Carti, tweeted her thoughts on the arrest yesterday on Valentines Day.

Iggy Azalea 'makes over $300,000' in 24 hours after launching OnlyFans

Playboy Carti has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. Picture: Getty

"Been there. Done that. Warned you," the 'Work' rapper tweeted on Tuesday, February 14 after news of Carti's arrest surfaced across social media.

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, also said, "Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out [that] you like to abuse them too."

She then alleged that Carti also 'rarely' visits their two-year-old Onyx too.

Who is Iggy Azalea's son Onyx? Father, social media absence & more explained

Iggy shares two-year-old Onyx with Playboy Carti. Picture: Instagram

She said he's "running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman."

The Australian rapper then concluded her tweets by writing, "Anyway. I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine’s Day."

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, told authorities that the rapper "grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe."

Iggy Azalea claps back at 'mean spirited' comments about twerking video

Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too -

& rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 14, 2023

The alleged victim said that the argument began between the pair when she tried to talk about the paternity test which led to things becoming physical.

She was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident, and told Police that she and the rapper had been dating for over two years.

Carti's lawyer told TMZ that: "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."