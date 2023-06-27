What happened between JT, Ice Spice and Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards?

Here's everything we know about the alleged fight between JT, Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Spice at the 2023 BET Awards.

The 2023 BET Awards saw some of the world's biggest stars come together for the award show celebrating the best in music, film and sports.

They were celebrated at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with the event's main focus on 50 years of Hip Hop as Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

One thing that caused a stir during the performance was an incident between Ice Spice, JT from City Girls and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.

A video has circulated of FT from Sunday's night show hitting Lil Uzi Vert with her phone multiple times, allegedly accusing him of being a 'groupie'.

Fans speculated that JT was angry about Uzi's performance during the BET Awards, after he gave Ice Spice a mention.

"I got a nice wife/Wig came off twice/She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice," he rapped.

JT throws her phone at Lil Uzi Vert allegedly because he was talking to Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/2xUPCDvF2u — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 26, 2023

Full story JT and Uzi: A thread 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/7ytc741h8y — 4everChantel (@chantelbabbyy) June 26, 2023

Sources have told TMZ that Ice Spice being the reason for the dispute is false, and instead JT became frustrated after she lost her seat when the audience moved.

Uzi and JT then left the awards together, seemingly dispelling any beef they previously had.

During the awards, Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to late Migos member Takeoff, as well as Drake scooping up two awards.