How did Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell die? What was her cause of death?

Fetty Wap and Lisa Pembroke's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, sadly passed away at age four.

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell sadly passed away. The news was confirmed by Fetty and her mother, Lisa Pembroke, when they publicly paid tribute to her on social media.

While both parents have shared touching photos and video clips of their daughter Lauren during their emotional tribute posts, they did not reveal how she had passed away.

Now, the information has become available from Lauren Maxwell's death certificate. Here's what we know about the 4-year-old, Lauren Maxwell's passing.

Lauren Maxwell has passed away at four-years-old. Picture: Instagram/@fettywap1738

What was Lauren Maxwell's cause of death? Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, passed away from a health issue she had since she was born. The 4-year-old daughter of Fett Wap and his ex Lisa Pembroke, passed away from heart defect complications. Fetty Wap shows his fans a photo of Lauren during an emotional Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram/@fettywap1738 According to TMZ, Lauren died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. This information is based off of Lauren's death certificate. Lauren had this heart problem since birth, and the resulting irregular heartbeat was the reason which led to her death. Lauren Maxwell's parents are Fetty Wap – real name Willie Maxwell II – and Lisa Pembroke, also known as Turquoise Miami. Picture: Instagram/@fineassturquoise When did Lauren Maxwell die? According to Lauren Maxwell's death certificate, which is obtained by TMZ, she passed away on June 24, 2021. She died at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

R.I.P Lauren Maxwell.