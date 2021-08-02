Fetty Wap's late daughter's mother pays tribute to Lauren Maxwell, 4, following her death

Fetty Wap's late daughter's mother pays tribute to Lauren Maxwell, 4, following her death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Turquoise Miami – Fetty Wap's late daughter's mother – has mourned their child in a heartbreaking post on social media.

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell has died at the age of four-years-old. While the rapper has mourned his daughter publicly, her mother has now spoken out on social media.

On Sunday (Aug 1) Lauren's mother Turquoise Miami, mourned her late daughter won she shares with Fetty, 30, in a tribute post.

Fetty Wap spotted with his daughter Lauren Maxwell in an old Instagram video. Picture: Instagram/@fettywap1738

Lauren Maxwell is Fetty Wap's fifth child.There had been claims that Lauren had died a month ago, but it was not confirmed until Fetty Wap spoke out about it on Instagram.

Now, his daughter's mother has publicly mourned their child in an emotional post. She shared a short clip of Lauren smiling while enjoying her time in a swimming pool.

'This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,' she wrote as the child was seen in a swimming pool.

'If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself "I love you LAUREN" because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.'

Lauren Maxwell's mother, Turquoise Miami, pays tribute to her in touching post. Picture: Instagram/@fineassturquoise

Fetty and Turquoise Miami have not specified when Lauren passed away or the cause of death. Supporters have sent well wishes and condolences underneath the post.

'❤️I love you Lauren 👼🏽 🕊& Lisa constantly praying for your strength 😢' one user wrote. Another added: 'We love you Lauren ❤️❤️❤️ Rest in paradise sweet angel ❤️'.

Fetty Wap confirmed the news that his daughter had passed away following his Rolling Loud on the weekend of July 25.

He wrote: 'LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl' along with by a butterfly, dove and heart emoji.

Fetty Wap dedicates his Rolling Loud Festival performance to his daughter Lauren Maxwell. Picture: Instagram/@fettywap1738

The 30-year-old rapper - whose birth name is Willie Junior Maxwell - reportedly has a total of six children by five different mothers: Their names are Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, born in 2018.

Fett Wap is most known for his tracks Trap Queen and My Way.