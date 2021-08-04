Fetty Wap's tearful tribute to daughter Lauren Maxwell following tragic death

The rapper broke down during an Instagram live tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell, who passed away aged four.

Fetty Wap has shed tears during an emotional Instagram Live during a tribute to his late daughter Lauren Maxwell, who tragically died at 4-years-old.

The 30-year-old rapper's child's mother, Turquoise Miami, payed tribute to their baby girl earlier this week, confirming the news. However, her cats of death has not yet been revealed.

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell has sadly passed away at age four. Picture: Instagram/@fineassturquoise

On Tuesday (Aug 3) Fetty Wap took to Instagram Live to let his fans know that the support online since his daughter's passing has meant a lot,

He encouraged fans to flood social media with butterfly emojis as his daughter loved them and said Lauren would be happy about all the love that's been sent her way.

Fetty Wap shows his fans a photo of his late daughter Laure Maxwell. Picture: Instagram/@fettywap1735

In the video, Fetty said: "Man. Man. Thank y'all, yeah? That's love. I appreciate y'all, for real. Damn. That's love. She'd be happy as hell."

He was then seen holding a picture of Lauren, and saying: "Thank y'all, yeah? I appreciate y'all. Look at my little twin right there.

"Will y'all do me a favor, though? For real. Y'all can do me a favor? Just post all butterflies. All butterflies."

"Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I love you."

The mourning father also took to Instagram to shared a feed tribute to his daughter Lauren.

He captioned the image: "Hey mini me (My Twin)…. I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend."

Fetty Wap's daughter's mother Turquoise Miami has defended his relationship with his late daughter Lauren Maxwell. Picture: Instagram/@fineassturqouise

In a new post, Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, defended Fetty's relationship with his daughter on her IG story.

This comes after footage surfaced of her complaining about Wap's relationship with Lauren in 2017 to 2019.

She wrote: "The old videos of me compla9ining about was are from 2017-2019. Our co parenting had improved off the gram, and we came to a better place for Lauren. He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her."

"He didn't post her the same way I didn't, because Lauren used to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."

Turquoise Miami thanks fans who are sending supportive messages following Lauren's death. Picture: Instagram/@fineassturquoise

"All that ya'll need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy personality and she loved to be the centre of attention and he loved to be her audience"

"It couldn't hurt some of ya'll to be a little bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down. Losing a chid is as down as it gets."

Turquoise Miami later thanks the fans who have been supportive since the passing of Lauren.

She wrote: "thank you everyone for your kind words and prayers, love wishes and kindness. The energy is appreciated and felt".

R.I.P Lauren Maxwell