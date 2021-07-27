Fetty Wap confirms his daughter Lauren Maxwell passed away

Fetty Wap posts a tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Fetty Wap confirmed on Instagram that his daughter Lauren Maxwell has sadly passed away.

The rapper confirmed the news following his performance at Rolling Loud.

Fans posted to tributes to Fetty Wap's four year old daughter, Lauren Maxwell at the end of June 2021.

However, the rumours went unconfirmed by the rapper.

Taking to Twitter, confirmed fans shared their condolences tweeting: "my condolences to fetty wap and his family... may you rest in eternal grace princess".

my condolences to fetty wap and his family 🥺 he lost his 4 yr old daughter i can’t imagine the pain they must be feeling. may you rest in eternal grace princess 🤍 — mrs. nero ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@elswrld) June 30, 2021

However, following his performance at Rolling Loud on the weekend of July 25 Fetty Wap posted an Instagram story confirming the rumours.

He wrote: "LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl". followed by a butterfly, dove and heart emoji.

He then reposted a video of his performance, captioning it: "Listen LoLo" with a butterfly emoji.

Fetty dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Fetty posted tribute to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Instagram account @thevaultuncut was the first to break the news, however deleted the post, after reportedly speaking to Fetty, out of "Respect for their family" who said they "didn't make an announcement".

Whilst Lauren's cause of death has not yet been revealed, fans believe the baby passed away in her sleep.

Fetty Wap is father to six children.