Fetty Wap confirms his daughter Lauren Maxwell passed away

27 July 2021, 11:51

Fetty Wap posts a tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell
Fetty Wap posts a tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Fetty Wap confirmed on Instagram that his daughter Lauren Maxwell has sadly passed away.

Fetty Wap confirmed his daughter Lauren Maxwell sadly passed away.

20 Facts You Need To Know About 'Trap Queen' Rapper Fetty Wap

The rapper confirmed the news following his performance at Rolling Loud.

Fans posted to tributes to Fetty Wap's four year old daughter, Lauren Maxwell at the end of June 2021.

However, the rumours went unconfirmed by the rapper.

Taking to Twitter, confirmed fans shared their condolences tweeting: "my condolences to fetty wap and his family... may you rest in eternal grace princess".

However, following his performance at Rolling Loud on the weekend of July 25 Fetty Wap posted an Instagram story confirming the rumours.

He wrote: "LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl". followed by a butterfly, dove and heart emoji.

He then reposted a video of his performance, captioning it: "Listen LoLo" with a butterfly emoji.

Fetty dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to his daughter
Fetty dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to his daughter. Picture: Instagram
Fetty posted tribute to his daughter
Fetty posted tribute to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Instagram account @thevaultuncut was the first to break the news, however deleted the post, after reportedly speaking to Fetty, out of "Respect for their family" who said they "didn't make an announcement".

Whilst Lauren's cause of death has not yet been revealed, fans believe the baby passed away in her sleep.

Fetty Wap is father to six children.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Beyonce

Stormzy

Stormzy

Drake

Drake

Skepta

Skepta

Rihanna

Rihanna

Kanye West

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Cardi B