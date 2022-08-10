Fetty Wap jailed after being arrested for threatening to kill man

Fetty Wap has been sent to prison after being accused of threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call.

Rapper Fetty Wap was sent to prison on Monday after being arrested in New Jersey due to allegedly threatening to kill someone and flashing a gun on a video call.

The 'Trap Queen' rapper had been out on bail after he was indicted alleging he partook in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into New York.

He is accused on telling a man "Imma kill you and everybody you with" while flashing a gun in December of last year.

Fetty Wap is known for his song 'Trap Queen'. Picture: Getty Images

Fetty - whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II pleaded not guilty to the drug charges and was released after paying a $500,000 bond.

In the bail agreement, he confirmed to not violate any federal, state or local laws while on release and not possess a gun or other weapon.

Since he has broken the agreement set out by the federal police, he has been sent to prison.

By threatening the man only named as 'John Doe' during a video call, he has violated the terms of his pre-trial release.

If convicted of the previous drug charges, he could face up to life in prison.

The men accused of drug trafficking are alleged to have obtained over 100 kilograms of class A drugs to be transported across New Jersey.

Fetty has been in multiple legal battles during his career. Picture: Getty Images

The 31-year-old is most known for his hits 'Trap Queen' and '679', and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

The rapper has been in legal trouble multiple times during his career, including accusations of assault, defamation, drink driving and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to perform later this month in America, but this is likely to not happen.