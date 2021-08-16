Who is Eminem's child Stevie? Age, TikTok & more revealed

Eminem's child, Stevie, recently came out as non-binary. Here's what we know about them...

Eminem's child, Stevie Scott Mathers, has been in the headlines recently after coming out as non-binary in an announcement on TikTok.

Stevie, 19, confirmed that their pronouns are they/she/he. Shortly before coming out as gender fluid, Stevie has seemingly called out the 48-year-old rapper.

Stevie came out as non-binary on TikTok in Aug 2021. Picture: TikTok/@st0nedc0w

In a video on TikTok, Stevie hinted that Eminem had failed to tell them that they're adopted.

Stevie seemingly claims they found out Em was not their biological father after being sent an article of their biological dads death.

The clip also hints that the rapper falsely claimed to be their biological father.

But who is Stevie Scott Mathers?