Dr. Dre 'served with divorce papers' at his grandmother's funeral

The hip-hop mogul has reportedly been served with divorce documents at Los Angeles Cemetery, where his grandmother was laid to rest.

Dr. Dre has been served with divorce documents from his ex-wife Nicole Young, while laying his grandmother to rest.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul was attending his grandmother's funeral in Los Angeles on Monday, when Young attempted to serve him with legal docs.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dre in 2020 after 24 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

The 56-year-old producer and rapper was said to be at the Los Angeles cemetery where he buried his grandmother – who helped make him the man he is today.

However, the publication reports that there is a dispute over where exactly Dre was confronted by the process server.

Sources connected to Dre told the outlet: "a process server came up to him at the burial site as Dre was standing by his grandma's casket and tried serving him."

However, TMZ's sources connected to Nicole Young claim: "Dre was served in the cemetery's parking lot after the burial."

The former couple share two children; a son called Truice and a daughter called Truly. Picture: Getty

However Dre was served, he was definitely in a place where he was in emotional disappear. The 'Still D.R.E' rapper allegedly refused to take the documents in hand and was furious at the situation.

The publication's sources close to Dre, claim the process server dropped the documents by the gravesite. Their sources close to Nicole say the documents were dropped in the parking lot.

The legal documents were about payment of Nicole's attorney's fees as there's a dispute over how much Dr Dre was supposed to pay.

The 'Forgot About Dre' artist paid $325,433. However, the judge had previously signed an order claiming he owes a total of $1,550,000.

Nicole cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her divorce with Dr Dre. Picture: Getty

Dre and his attorney's are trying to combat the figure, as they believe that amount is in error and he had paid the full fee.

Nicole says the order is clear and Dre still owes a balance of $1,224,567. The legal documents D that were served was of the judge's final order of $1,550,000.

In June 2020, Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage and two children with Dr Dre. The pair share a 24-year-old son called Truice and a daughter called Truly, 20.

Dre has since been ordered to pay legal fees to his estranged wife after being ordered to pay her almost $300,000 in monthly temporary spousal support.