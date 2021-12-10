Dr. Dre hosts 'divorced af' party after finalising divorce from Nicole Young

The record producer and businessman appears to celebrate finalising his divorce with an extravagant balloon display.

Dr. Dre appears to have finialsed his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young following an tumultuous $1 billion legal battle.

On Thursday (Dec 9) the 56-year-old rapper was pictured posing with a celebratory display of balloons marking his new single status in a photo shared by Breyon Prescott.

Breyon Prescott shares image of Dr.Dre with extravagant 'Divorced AF' balloons. Picture: Instagram/@therealbreyonprescott

Taking to Instagram, Prescott wrote: Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It's Final !!! Congrats (champagne bottle emoji) Still Dre (goat and flexed bicep emojis)' alongside a photo of Dr. Dre.

In the photo, Dre smiled as he sat before a massive 'Divorce AF' balloon bouquet. While the hip-hop mogul appears to be celebrating the finalising of his divorce, he has not yet confirmed the news.

Breyon Prescott claims Dr.Dre told him his divorce from Nicole Young has been finalised. Picture: Instagram/@therealbreyonprescott

The pair have been battling it out over their billion-dollar fortune since June 2020 – when Nicole filed for divorce.

The now-estranged couple got married in 1996 and had a 25 year marriage. The pair share daughter Truly Young, 20, and son Truice Young, 24.

In Young's divorce filing, she claimed that Dre threw her out of their home on April 2 of that year following 'a night of Andre's alcohol-induced, brutal rage, which included, but was not limited to, his screaming at her to 'get the f*** out.''

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young got married in 1996. Young filed for divorce in June 2020. Picture: Getty

Young also claimed that their marriage was 'earmarked by all types of abuse,' and accused him of punching her and holding a gun to her head.

Dre denied all of the allegations of abuse. Young asked the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer in a recent pursuit.

Young's legal team filed a writ of execution against the producer and buisnessman, who she claims defyed a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees.

Young accused Dre of only opting to pay $300,000 towards the bill.

Dre. Dre and Nicole Young share daughter Truly Young (L) and son Truice Young. Picture: Getty

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole is seeking a total of $4.2 million to cover her legal fees, and has requested $551,000 for work done between July and September this year.

Nicole is also seeking $3.5 million for future legal fees and another $215,000 for appeal expenses.

In July, Dre was told that he had to pay Nicole $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order.

The hitmaker must pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or 'enters into a new domestic partnership.'

The judge's decision - which includes the Dre paying for Nicole's health insurance - only lasts until a final decision is made.

Dre and Nicole were declared 'officially divorced' in June but they were still battling it out over the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement. However, it seems as though the pair have finalised their divorce.