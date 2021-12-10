Dr. Dre hosts 'divorced af' party after finalising divorce from Nicole Young
10 December 2021, 11:24
The record producer and businessman appears to celebrate finalising his divorce with an extravagant balloon display.
Dr. Dre appears to have finialsed his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young following an tumultuous $1 billion legal battle.
On Thursday (Dec 9) the 56-year-old rapper was pictured posing with a celebratory display of balloons marking his new single status in a photo shared by Breyon Prescott.
Taking to Instagram, Prescott wrote: Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It's Final !!! Congrats (champagne bottle emoji) Still Dre (goat and flexed bicep emojis)' alongside a photo of Dr. Dre.
In the photo, Dre smiled as he sat before a massive 'Divorce AF' balloon bouquet. While the hip-hop mogul appears to be celebrating the finalising of his divorce, he has not yet confirmed the news.
The pair have been battling it out over their billion-dollar fortune since June 2020 – when Nicole filed for divorce.
The now-estranged couple got married in 1996 and had a 25 year marriage. The pair share daughter Truly Young, 20, and son Truice Young, 24.
In Young's divorce filing, she claimed that Dre threw her out of their home on April 2 of that year following 'a night of Andre's alcohol-induced, brutal rage, which included, but was not limited to, his screaming at her to 'get the f*** out.''
Young also claimed that their marriage was 'earmarked by all types of abuse,' and accused him of punching her and holding a gun to her head.
Dre denied all of the allegations of abuse. Young asked the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer in a recent pursuit.
Young's legal team filed a writ of execution against the producer and buisnessman, who she claims defyed a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees.
Young accused Dre of only opting to pay $300,000 towards the bill.
Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole is seeking a total of $4.2 million to cover her legal fees, and has requested $551,000 for work done between July and September this year.
Nicole is also seeking $3.5 million for future legal fees and another $215,000 for appeal expenses.
In July, Dre was told that he had to pay Nicole $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order.
The hitmaker must pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or 'enters into a new domestic partnership.'
The judge's decision - which includes the Dre paying for Nicole's health insurance - only lasts until a final decision is made.
Dre and Nicole were declared 'officially divorced' in June but they were still battling it out over the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement. However, it seems as though the pair have finalised their divorce.