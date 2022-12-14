Why is Yung Miami beefing Gina Hunyh over Diddy?

Here's a rundown of all the drama between Yung Miami, Diddy and Gina Hunyh.

Yung Miami and Gins Hunyh have gone back and forth on social media with each other amid the arrival of Diddy's new baby.

One half of City Girls and her former rival Gina have started their spat again after Gina took to Instagram mocking Yung Miami over defending Diddy.

It is not the first time that this pair has had drama over Diddy, and Yung Miami had her say via a multitude of tweets on social media.

Yung Miami is Diddy's girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this week, Gina took to Instagram to dig at Yung Miami and said: “When she beefin with you over a [ninja emoji] but whole time he got somebody else pregnant."

She further captioned the video, "City Girls down 1000."

Yung Miami then took to Twitter to get her back after this moment of shade.

Diddy and Yung Miami went public as a couple in June this year. Picture: Getty Images

"Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture h*e!" she said on the app.

"You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs h*es you been around as a b**** that eat p**** and d*ck when he feel like it YOU A EATER!! you the same b**** that was crying on Tasha k cause you wanted a baby poor sushi!!!!", she continued.

Miami added, "You want a baby b**** I have Career h*e You a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven’t heard from diddy since the awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go Chun-Li."

Gina responded to Miami with this on her story. Picture: Instagram

Gina then replied on her Instagram story, “Caresha you know you wanna taste this yum yum sauce,” she wrote on a photo of her sticking her tongue out."

Yung Miami then clapped back and said, "If I wanted you to eat my p**** diddy would’ve had you on your knees h*e!!! You a eater!!!!!! B**** you a munch!!!"

She then added that she would beat Gina's a** due to their spat.