Who is Dana Tran? Everything we know about the mother of Diddy's child

The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed, and here is everything we know about Dana Tran.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has welcomed his seventh child, a girl named Love Sean, and people have been wondering who the mother is.

The child was reportedly born back in October in California, and until now, the infant's mother's identity has been a secret.

It has now been revealed that the mum is Dana Tran, so here's everything we know about the mother.

Yung Miami reveals that she is in an open relationship with rapper Diddy

53-year-old Diddy has seven children. . Picture: Getty Images

Dana Tran is a 28-year-old working in the cybersecurity industry, according to TMZ.

Diddy tweeted about his latest arrival over the weekend and said "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world."

The 53-year-old is listed as the father and Tran is listed as the baby girl's mother.

Diddy pays emotional tribute to late Kim Porter at BET Awards

Dana has recently deleted her Instagram after reports were made public. Picture: Instagram

Tran is yet to announce her baby news, and her Instagram account has recently been deleted.

Diddy first became a father in 1993, and his first born is Justin, now 28.

Justin is the same age as Diddy's latest baby mama, and Diddy has six other children.

Are Yung Miami and Diddy dating? Viral video sparks relationship rumours

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Diddy has been dating City Girls star Yung Miami since earlier this year, but they are in an open relationship, meaning that they are seeing others as well as each other.

Yung Miami went on a Twitter rant after news of his new child was revealed, and she wrote "I’M NOBODY SIDE B*TCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!"

She continued by saying, "Diddy won’t even look half of y’all bitches way!” she continued. “Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!"