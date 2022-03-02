Diddy slammed for running 'musical prison camps' as Making The Band clips resurface

After old clips from the show went viral online again for all the wrong reasons, fans accused the music maverick of "running musical prison camps" and "being too hard on the contestants"

Diddy has found himself in hot water once again after fans took to social media to critique the music mogul over resurfaced clips from his former hit MTV show Making The Band.

The show, which launched the careers of O-Town, DaBand, Danity Kane, Day26 and Donnie Klang, saw a group of young men and women compete for five spots in Diddy's new band.

I am so happy I grew up during this era of tv, absolute madness 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ytjse6h9p1 — Yusuf Yuie ✨ (@YouUpYouBlessed) February 28, 2022

The video that surfaced on Twitter shows two groups of male singers violently singing at each other went popular on social media, with Diddy watching and interrupting as he pleases, making comments on who "wanted it" more.

Many others thought Diddy was going above and beyond by having his musicians compete on the show, keeping a cold glare on them as they demonstrated their vocal prowess.

Donnie, Day26, Sean "Diddy" Combs, VJ Sway and Danity Kane pose for a group photo after taping MTV's "Making The Band 4" season finale event at MTV Studios Times Square on March 22, 2008 in New York City. Picture: Getty

In another clip, Diddy forced the group budding singers trek from Manhattan to Brooklyn in order to bring him a slice of cheesecake.

Fans responded to the footage by claiming Diddy – whose real name is Sean John Combs – was a little too hard on the upcoming artists during the taping of the show with one person tweeting: "Diddy was really running musical prison camps on Making the Band".

Sean Combs poses for a photo winners of "Making The Band Season 4" during MTV's "Making The Band 4" finale at the MTV Times Square Studios August 26, 2007 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "Man… Diddy really had R&B singers battling 😂😂 what a time to be alive".

A third person added: "It’s worse when you deep that diddy just woke them up so there’s a lot of unbrushed tongues singing in that room 💀💀".

After the clip went viral again, former contestant and Day26 member Willie Taylor took to his Instagram to share his opinion on matter. Posting at statement that read:

"MAKING THE BAD WAS A EXPERIENCE FOR SURE...... BUT THE PLATFORM AND CONTRACRS WERE ALL SET UP FOR FAILURE OF HUNGRY TALENTS," he captioned it by saying:

"Learning Experience, you gotta Understand that People will do to you whatever you allow them, so don’t let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail. #DaBand #DanityKane#Day26 #DonnieKlang 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽".