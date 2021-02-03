Azealia Banks says Megan Thee Stallion should "get over" Tory Lanez shooting

The "212" rapstress went on an explosive rant aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, FKA Twigs and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Azealia Banks is known for giving her opinion on social media, often sparking controversial debates or outrage.

This time, the 29-year-old rapstress offended many, after telling victims of violence and abuse to "get over it" – one of which, was Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday (Feb 2) Banks went on an explosive rant on Instagram, in response to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealing that she's a survivor of sexual assault.

The "212" rapstress brought up Megan Thee Stallion's traumatic experience with Tory Lanez and FKA twigs' allegations against Shia LaBeouf during her rant.

Taking to her Instagram story, Azealia Banks wrote: "AOC almost get assassinated and compounds the story with some random hot button account of sexual assault: support and believe women," started Azealia before getting to Megan.

Directly speaking on Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, Banks wrote "Meg Thee Stallion *allegedly* gets shot by Tory Lanez on a messy drunk night out then uses the protect black women trauma narrative to capitalize on and basically use Breonna Taylor's horrifying death as a prop to virtue signal: Protect black women at all costs (despite not seeing any X-rays of bullets in her foot)"

She continued to detail her own experiences of abuse, writing "Azealia Banks gets held at gun point by an obsessed neighbor for playing loud music, spat on by Russell Crowe (a man y'all are still allowing to work in Hollywood), gets told by T.I. that he wants to slit her throat and toss her down a flight of stairs: constantly ridicule, say she deserved it, gaslight, tell her to get over it, take medication."

Banks added "If I have to suck it up, get over it and wallow in a pile of compounding trauma......... So do AOC and Meg. If I don't get to use the race card, or the 'protect and believe women,' card neither do they."

Banks received backlash online for her "offensive" and "disrespectful" comments towards women who have shared their stories of abuse.

One fan wrote "Can't tell nobody how to deal with their trauma. She should just mind her business" while another wrote "you would think someone who is survivor of multiple traumas wouldn’t want other survivors to be silent about what they’ve gone through."

See other responses on social media below.

Fans reacts to Azealia Banks comments on social media. Picture: Instagram