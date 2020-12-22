Azealia Banks accused of transphobia after mocking them/they pronouns

The rapstress also hit out at people who wear masks during the pandemic.

Azealia Banks has come under fire after making highly offensive comments towards the LGBTQI+ community.

While the 29-year-old rapstress is no stranger to receiving backlash after saying controversial and offensive things. This time, the "212" singer went on an Instagram about politics and pronouns.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains highly offensive language.

On Monday (Dec 21) Banks took her Instagram story to share a slide suggesting that President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris would have "cops with machine guns on your block".

In another post, Banks wrote "Lmao, I can't stand you they/them sons of b*tches," she wrote. "Pronouns are f*cking r*tarded."

In another slide, she added, "Democrats are a f*cking joke. Liberalism is garbage. None of you even practice what you preach."

Banks then diverted her rant at Black Lives Matter protesters and people wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm in the most liberal city in America which is now the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic," Azealia continued.

"All you they/them Black Lives Matter r*tards shout about mask wearing yet here the f*ck we are."

She added "You lot attended multiple protests and go hiking and jogging during a pandemic and do dumb sh*t like *outdoor* yoga classes."

In another slide, Banks added "take the f*cking disgusting germy mask off" and said "you're going to catch covid whether you like it or not. Imbeciles."

Many fans took offence to Banks comments and took to social media to voice their opinions.

One fan wrote "Why do y’all take up for Azealia Banks? Like I really want to know exactly why this one person who has shown no types of growth in the last 5 years deserves any type of support. How can y’all support someone who is clearly homophobic/transphobic, ableist, anti-Black...".

Another Twitter user wrote "how come Azealia Banks is one of the most outwardly & consistently homophobic, transphobic, disgusting hate-filled sh*tbags in the music industry and y’all are just perfectly fine w it bc she has like one album that you like".

See other reactions to Banks' IG story below.

society if azealia banks didn’t speak pic.twitter.com/6WbUfeLMOS — maya (@catluvyr) December 21, 2020

only azealia banks could be transphobic and ableist on the same story pic.twitter.com/JAGr1U6F2H — pablo (@szastyle) December 21, 2020

not azealia banks being transphobic again can she come up with something else? — 🎄 (@e4rthpersona) December 21, 2020