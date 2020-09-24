Azealia Banks urges Kanye West to apologise to Kim Kardashian & daughter North

Rapstress Azealia Banks has called out Kanye West after he revealed Kim Kardashian nearly aborted their daughter, North West.

Kanye West has been outwardly voicing his criticisms of the music industry, in attempt to reshape the scene. The 43-year-old rapper has been encouraging artists to get ownership of their masters.

After seeing West's tweets, rapstress Azealia was particularly stricken by a few things the rapper has said – even going as far to list what he should apologise for.

On Wednesday (Sept 23), the "All Mine" rapper publicly announced that he would return his 50 percent share of his G.O.O.D. Music label's artists' masters back to them.

Although some artists have praised the rapper, such as Big Sean, Desiigner and others, Azealia Banks has taken to Twitter to call West out.

Azealia Banks quote tweeted one of Kanye's posts and wrote: "Now pay me for the yeezy modular kit I designed and the months of consultation that went with it"

"pay me for my work on skims, and pay matthew pasterisa for the stolen choreography for the fade video."

While the "212" star added what she felt like she was personally owed, she wasn't quite finished.

Banks went on to list the things she thinks West has done wrong to other people.

The rapstress wrote "Apologize for calling that black girl at your rally sistah souljah, apologize for calling your wife a whore, apologize for terrorizing north west with that abortion meltdown"

"apologize for sexually harrasing taylor swift, congratulate teyana taylor on her new baby."

During her Twitter spree, Banks also took a minute to take a few shots at Elon Musk while calling out West for seeking the tech mogul's approval. See Azealia's tweets below.

What happened to the flying car? Lmao — CORPORATE FEMME (@seaqueen2001) September 24, 2020

