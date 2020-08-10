Azealia Banks concerns fans after "worrying" posts about ending her life

Azealia Banks supported by fans after posting "worrying" messages about ending her life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Azealia Banks posted concerning messages on Instagram where she claimed: "I'm ready to go".

By Matt Tarr

Azealia Banks has received an outpouring of support from her fans after she posted a series of messages claiming that she was ready to end her life.

The '212' rapper took to Instagram Stories and shared a number of messages which her fans described as "worrying" and "heartbreaking" with many asking people to check on the star.

Azealia Banks shared "worrying" posts about ending her life on Instagram. Picture: Getty

WARNING - Many of the messages included in this article may be triggering

Banks, who has released several songs this year including 'Canada Goose' and 'Nirvana', sparked fan concern after stating, "Yea I think I'm done here".

The rapper went on to say, "This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than it's worth. It think I will end my tenure here on earth soon."

She went on to say, "I'm not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy... I'm just ready to go. Peaceful of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective [sic]."

🚨🚨Someone go check on Azealia Banks PLEASE !!!! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/NjHyZs3ndT — Buck (@TheBucklictic) August 9, 2020

After a number of online beefs with various celebrities from Elon Musk to Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, Azealia Banks has a controversial reputation, but in what is clearly a time of need her fans have assembled to support her.

Despite Banks saying, "Please don't bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace," the rapper's fans called for people close to the star to check on her and shared positive messages hoping that she would be ok.

One person tweeted, 'Azealia Banks' message would be worrying at any time but I think what worries me the most is how calm her tone is. That's scary. I really hope and pray someone is pouring support and love into her rn'.

azealia banks ig story is so worrying and heart breaking.. i hope she gets the help she needs — mir⁷ (@wdytmp3) August 9, 2020

I pray for Azealia Banks. She’s never been given the same grace and that can become exhausting for anyone. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) August 9, 2020

I really hope that Azealia Banks is covered/protected in this moment. Black women with mental illness genuinely do not get the same grace/empathy as others do. She deserves a healthy life where she doesn’t feel this pain. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) August 9, 2020

Banks later posted a number of videos calling out people who only support her when she's down and asked for people to show her love when she's "up and I got a smile on my face."

Alongside a selfie, Banks also wrote, "I’m fine, better than I was before". Fans have continued their outpouring of love for the star and are hoping that she's safe and being supported.

