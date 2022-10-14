XXXTentacion's mother given a diamond life-like necklace of her late son

By Anna Suffolk

XXXTentacion's mum was given a pendant resembling her late son after she admitted she wanted the keep the rapper close to her heart following his death in 2018.

The mum of late rapper XXXTentacion was given a diamond-encrusted necklace which resembles her son by her current boyfriend.

The necklace is a custom piece which consists of more than 200 grams of gold and white diamonds as well as 50 carats of blue sapphires.

It was unveiled by jeweller Eric Mavani on Instagram, and the pendant features his distinctive face tattoos and dreadlocks.

Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

XXXTentacion's mum Cleo Barnard's beau had the custom pendant made at a jewellery place in New York, and it captures the late rapper's alikeness via diamonds.

In order to capture the alikeness of the rapper, Mavani used enamel paint to detail the late rapper's features and face tattoos.

Eric Mavani, who made the necklace, did not disclose how much it is worth but it is expected to be a hefty price tag seeing as there are more than 50 carats of sapphires, gold and white diamonds.

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is his "twin" in adorable new photo

XXXTentacion was 20 when he was shot and killed following a robbery in 2018.

Since then, four men were arrested and charged for the murder.

The late rapper also has a son, Gekyume, who was gifted a diamond pendant with his father's face in it as a gift to remember his late father by.