Three men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion in 2018

Three men have been found guilty of killing rapper XXXTentacion outside of a car dealership in 2018.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead in Florida at the age of 20 and US outlets have now convicted three men of his murder.

The New York Times reports that three men have pleaded not guilty over the charges, and they face mandatory life sentences.

A jury has now convicted Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome over the rapper's death.

Prosecutors allegedly argued that Boatwright and Newsome were the gunmen, while Williams was said to be the getaway driver.

All three men were tried together, and are scheduled to return to court on April 6th to be sentenced.

XXXTentacion was shot dead in June 2018 outside of a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The music industry was in mourning in 2018 after the news of the rapper's shock death sent shockwaves across the community.

The rapper shot to fame on Soundcloud before breaking into the mainstream in the mere months before his death, when his album '?' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts in March 2018.