Kylie Jenner stars in racy leaked music video for ex-boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner stars in racy leaked music video for ex-boyfriend Tyga. Picture: Getty

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has appeared in leaked racy visuals for Tyga's music video with Kanye West.

By Tiana Williams

Kylie Jenner and her older sister Kim Kardashian have shocked fans with their appearance in a bizarre leaked music video from three years ago.

Director Eli Russell Linnetz released the video for a 2017 track by Kanye West and Tyga on Wednesday (Aug 2).

In the video, Kim Kardashian, 39, and younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, strutting and posing in barely-there thongs and stripper heels while a Calabasas truck rides around a racing track.

The video begins with Kylie stepping onto a dark, muddy race track while a monster truck with 'Calabasas' written on the side skids around in circles.

Kylie Jenner rocks blonde pixie cut in Kanye West & Tyga's "Feel Me" music video. Picture: YouTube

Kim and Kylie both sport platinum blonde hair, however, Kylie's transition was the most dramatic. The then 20-year-old rocked a pixie cut wig – similar ht her mother Kris Jenner wears.

Kylie's donned a furtistic make-up look, to compliment her blonde hair. The reality TV star wore a matte nude lipstick with electric blue eyeshadow.

Kim Kardashian flaunts her figure in racy visuals for Kanye West & Tyga's "Feel Me" video. Picture: YouTube

Linnetz made the sisters look like giants while they were placed on the truck racing track – where they were visually able to pick up the truck with their hands.

The pair were both dressed in see through platform stiletto perspex heels, also known as'stripper heels.'

During the video, Kylie leaned into the highly sexualized vibe of the moody, dark video and showcased her ample assets in slow moving drops to the ground.

Towards the end of the video, it includes a disturbing scene of Kim with her legs spread wide open, seeming as if she had given birth to an adult Kylie.

According to The Daily Mail, the video costed a million dollars to make.Shortly after it was released, the video was removed from Linnetz's YouTube page. Watch the music video here.

Fans left confused by visuals of Kim seemingly giving birth to Kylie Jenner. Picture: YouTube

In an interview with E! News on Wednesday, director Linnetz revealed that Kylie and Tyga's romance fizzling out was the reason why the video wasn't released.

'The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up,' he explained. Kylie Jenner and Tyga dated from 2014-2017.

See fans reactions to the video below.

is this kim kardashian giving birth to kylie jenner .,,??,.. pic.twitter.com/I49ewQt3ui — 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑, 𝖋𝖚𝖈𝖐 𝖞𝖔𝖚 (@mirivee) September 2, 2020

Umm.. the ‘feel me’ video from Kanye and Tyga w/ Kylie & Kim .. why ?? — 🥂 (@kaelizzl) September 3, 2020

Kylie Jenner thickkk, you gotta feel me @Tyga — Kokes✨ (@LBenson_) July 20, 2019

