Tyga and Camaryn Swanson debut cute tattoos of each other's names in new photos

The couple has taken their relationship to the next step, honouring each other with tattoos of each other's names.

Tyga and his girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, have fuelled rumours that they are engaged after the pair got each other's names tattooed on each other for life.

The pair sparked rumours they are engaged, when the 22-year-old designer was spotted with a massive diamond rock on her left finger.

Camaryn Swanson and Tyga went Instagram official with their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

Swanson was sporting her ring while her and Tyga arrived at Zack Bia's birthday party at Delilah together in West Hollywood on Wednesday (Jun 11).

Now, the 'Taste' rapper and the social media influencer debuted the tattoos they both got to honour each other on Instagram.

Camaryn Swanson got Tyga's nickname 'T Raww' tattooed on her neck. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

On Tuesday (Jun 15) Swanson took to Instagram to show off her and Tyga's new body ink, which included a tattoo of his nickname 'T Raww' on her neck'.

As for Tyga, he permanently inked her name 'Cam' in a gothic font on the inside of his left wrist.

Tyga got Camaryn's nickname 'Cam' tattooed on his wrist. Picture: Instagram/@Camarynswanson

Swanson and Tyga first sparked engagement rumours in early April when she shared a selfie with Tyga, which shows a close up of the ring.

Fans swarmed her comment section asking the pair if they have officially gotten engaged.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in February. The influencer announced they were together when she shared a cute snap of their date at Disneyland Resort in California.

In March, Tyga shared a collection of snaps with his new love as they enjoyed a luxury getaway.

Camaryn Swanson and Tyga first sparked engagement rumours when she shared a photo wearing a ring on her left finger. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

Back in April, Tyga and Camaryn almost ran into Tyga's ex Kylie Jenner, when they were both attending the same party.

Before getting with Camaryn, Tyga had a high-profile relationship with Kylie, 23, but they parted ways in 2017.