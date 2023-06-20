Tyga and Avril Lavigne split after four-month relationship

The unlikely couple have split following their four month whirlwind romance.

Rapper Tyga and singer Avril Lavigne have ended their relationship after four months.

TMZ reports that the couple have split in early June and have gone their separate ways.

The pair first fuelled rumours of a relationship after they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles this February, and became official in April 2023.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have now broken up. Picture: Getty

Sources have told TMZ that the musicians mutually split and that there are "no hard feelings" between the pair.

The romance reportedly just "ran its course" between the 33-year-old rapper and 38-year-old singer.

Avril split from then fiancé Mod Sun in February 2023, and weeks after was spotted smooching Tyga and Nobu, Malibu.

Avril and Tyga pictured earlier this year. . Picture: Getty

Before her relationship with Tyga and Mod Sun, Lavigne was married twice and even dated Kylie Jenner's step-brother Brody in 2012.

Tyga is known for dating Kylie Jenner for a few years, before she started her relationship with now-ex Travis Scott.