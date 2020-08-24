Nas recalls addressing his beef with Tupac in final talk before his death

Nas recalls addressing his beef with Tupac in final talk before his death. Picture: Getty

Rapper Nas has opened up about the last ever conversation he had with Tupac.

By Tiana Williams

Nas has been in the headlines recently after his controversial line about Doja Cat, in his new song "Ultra Black".The 46-year-old rapper is still in the limelight after dropping gems about Tupac.

The "If I Ruled The World" rapper recently sat down for an interview on HOT 97, where he revealed the last exchange he had with the legendary rapper Tupac, before he died.

During the interview, Nas claimed that he and 'pac confronted each other after there were growing tensions, over what appeared to be a misunderstanding.

Clearing up Snoop Dogg's previous take on Nas and 'Pac's beef, Nas himself said "He had it wrong a little bit" he said of Snoop's retelling of the story.

Nas began "[Pac] was in New York and there was a lot of tension flaring". Nas revealed he first bumped into Pac at an awards show backstage.

He continued "Where I was coming from really wasn't an all love place 'cause there was a rumor Makaveli [was] coming out, so I really wanted to check the temperature with him."

Nas Debunks Tupac Beef Story Told By Snoop Dogg pt2 pic.twitter.com/2GfWIn5Mpi — Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) August 21, 2020

Pac took some shots at Nas on the record, which went on to be his final album completed during his lifetime.

"It was necessary for us to address the situation... We had to step to our business," he said, explaining how there was a lot of tension between them before they even had a chance to talk.

The beef initially started when Nas released his second studio album It Was Written, as Pac believed he dissed him on one of his tracks.

Nas told Ebro ""He explained that he thought I was dissing him on the song 'The Message,'". He added "And I heard he was dissing me at clubs."

Nas claims Tupac believed he dissed him on his song "The Message". Picture: Getty

After revealing that the song's opening line –"fake thugs, no love, you get the slug" – was the one that offended Pac, he continued.

"The last person I was even thinking about when I wrote that record," he says. "I was writing, I was just going. It was just going at everybody. So he thought that. And then I said 'I heard you was coming at me' and back and forth."

Nas continued "He was like 'Yo Nas, we brothers, man,'" reveals Esco. "We not supposed to go through this.' And I'm like, that's what I'm saying. We had a plan to squash it in Vegas. So I was out there when he was in the hospital, praying for him to come through. Rest in peace."

Though the pair were never able to have a sit down to fully smooth over everything, Nas paid tribute to Pac's on "Thug's Mansion".

Watch the full interview above. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA