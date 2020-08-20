Who is Trey Songz? Age, net worth, songs and Twitter revealed

The 'Slow Motion' singer hit headlines this week after numerous accusations of sexual harassment.

Trey Songz spoke out this week addressing the numerous sexual intimidation accusations being made against him.

The singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, responded to a woman who claimed he stole her phone during a sexual encounter and held her hostage, while actress Keke Palmer recalled a similar incident happening to her in a resurfaced interview.

But who is Trey Songz? Here's everything you need to know about the R&B crooner.

How old is Trey Songz?

Trey Songz is 35 years old. He was born on November 28, 1984 in Petersburg, Virginia.

What is Trey Songz' net worth?

According to reports, Trey Songz' net worth is around $12 million as of 2020, thanks to his successful music career.

Does Trey Songz have Twitter?

Yes, Trey Songz does have Twitter and his username is simply @TreySongz. Earlier this week, the 'Back Home' singer posted a number of tweets in response to a woman claiming he sexual intimidated her.

He also denied sexually assaulting a woman in Miami during an alleged January 2018 incident which resulted in the singer being sued for $10 million at the beginning of this year.

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life," Trey wrote.

What are Trey Songz' biggest songs?

Over the course of his career, Trey Songz has dropped seven studio albums, and is currently working on his eighth, titled 'Back Home'.

In chronological order: I Gotta Make It (2005), Trey Day (2007), Ready (2009), Passion, Pain & Pleasure (2010), Chapter V (2012), Trigga (2014) and Tremaine (2017).

His biggest songs include 'Na Na', 'Mr. Steal Your Girl', 'Heart Attack, 'Slow Motion', 'Bottoms Up' featuring Nicki Minaj, 'Can't Help But Wait', 'Say Aah' featuring Fabolous and 'Neighbours Know My Name'.

Does Trey Songz have Instagram?

Yes, Trey Songz does have Instagram and his handle is @treysongz.

Does Trey Songz have any kids?

Yes, Trey Songz has one child, a son named Noah. Songz shocked his fans back in April 2019 after announcing the birth of Noah, who was born on April 20, 2019.

Earlier this year, the singer shared the first photo of Noah's mother on social media, and he recently unveiled a brand new tattoo in honour of his one-year-old.

The singer has a huge portrait of Noah on his arm with the words "Noah's Dad" written in cursive underneath.