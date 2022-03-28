Travis Scott performs at pre-Oscars party for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

Performing for the first time since the crowd surge, the 30-year-old was captured rapping his songs as well as DJing a day before the Academy Awards took place

On Saturday (March 26), Travis Scott performed for the first time at a pre-Oscar party since the Astroworld incident that happened on November 5th that left 10 people die and over 300 injured.

Performing his 2018 hit single with Drake 'Sicko Mode' at a private house party in Bel-Air, the Houston rapper was seen partying alongside and Venus and Serena Williams, later taking pics with Tobey Maguire.

Travis Scott performed "SICKO MODE" in a club last night pic.twitter.com/Xk3ZTNkXEV — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) March 27, 2022

After videos of Scott performing went viral on social media, fans and followers criticised the rapper for performing so soon after the deaths.

One user wrote: "Shame on Travis for performing so soon after the Astroworld deaths. He doesn't care at all".

Another one commented: "This man is delusional performing again after his fans died at his show. Shame on him".

Travis Scott performing again after Astroworld really don’t sit right with me — Tree$henè (@Ajene_) March 28, 2022

Idk what’s more wild Travis Scott performing for the first time since Astro Tragedy + chillin w/ the real Spider-Man, or Will slappin Chris live, and wins best male actor award half an hr later. #Oscar — Film Boy (@EB_Layne) March 28, 2022

The crowd surge that happened at Astroworld Festival has left Travis with a $2 billion lawsuit. The sold-out festival drew over 50,000 people, and tales of people without tickets jumping barriers and turning styles to dodge metal detectors led in numerous deaths.

As a result, the audience pressed in closer to the stage's front, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest, and other injuries.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

A month after the incident, the rapper spoke about the incident for the first time in conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, revealing how he's coping since the tragedy and when he found out about the victims.

"I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean" he said. "It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something".

When asked by Charlamagne when he found out about the tragedy he claimed:

"Yeah, it wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I figured out what really happened. Even after the show, you just kinda hearing things, which I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference."