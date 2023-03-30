When is Tory Lanez' sentencing date?

The rapper faces over 20 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but when will he be sentenced?

Tory Lanez was convicted of three felony accounts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm amid his 2020 shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper faces over 20 years in prison as a result of the case, and is currently being held in a Los Angeles prison ahead of his sentencing date.

He was due to be sentenced in late January 2023, but the sentencing has now been delayed. So, when is Tory Lanez being sentenced? Here's what we know.

Tory Lanez will be sentenced soon. . Picture: Getty Images

It's now been revealed that Lanez will be sentenced on April 10, according to outlet TMZ.

The rapper has remained jailed without bail since the verdict on December 23 2022, after being found guilty in connection with the shooting on July 12 2020.

He was originally meant to be sentenced in January and February 2023, but these were delayed until "early March to mid April" according to a journalist from LA Magazine.

Megan Thee Stallion testifed against Tory Lanez after he shot her in 2020. Picture: Getty

Lanez has now reportedly filed an appeal against his conviction, with his lawyer stating that "irrelevant evidence" was used when testifying.

Lanez's was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot following a verbal altercation after leaving Kylie Jenner's party in July 2020.

Megan claimed Lanez, 30, fired several shots at her while shouting “dance, b****!” after an argument began over their relationship and music careers.