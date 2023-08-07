What time is Tory Lanez sentenced today?

After months of delays, Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced later today.

Tory Lanez, who has been convicted of shooting ex-girlfriend and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an altercation in July 2020, is expected to be sentenced later today.

LA prosecutors are asking a judge to give the rapper a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

Megan Thee Stallion may appear in court today, or have a victim impact statement read out on her behalf due to her absence.

Tory Lanez will be sentenced soon.

Lanez is expected to be sentenced today, Monday 7 August.

The time of the sentencing is expected to be 10:30am PST, which will mean the sentencing should happen around 18:30pm GMT.

Superior Court Judge David Herriford, who will sentence Lanez, denied a motion from Lanez's lawyers for a new trial back in May.

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her. Picture: Getty

Late last year, Megan Thee Stallion took to the court to deliver an emotional testimony, and described how the attack has left her with constant pain in her feet and said that recounting the shooting in public had been "torture".

"I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture," she recounted.

