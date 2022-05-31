Tory Lanez & Madonna spark dating rumours after 'getting cozy' at fight

The 29-year-old rapper and 63-year-old superstar have been rumoured to be dating after looking cozy at the fight ringside together.

Tory Lanez and Madonna have sparked rumours that they're dating after being spotted looking cozy during a fight.

On Saturday (May 28), Tory and Madonna linked up to catch the Gervonta Davis Rolando Romero fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tory Lanez and Madonna hid behind her fan while sitting at the ringside together. Picture: Getty

The two seemed to have a good time, drinking having conversation and shared a moment which kept fans talking on social media.

Before photographers snapped them up at ringside, the pair were backstage walking to their seats when a reporter asked Tory his fight predictions.

“Gervonta in five, but I still have faith in the underdog too, I never knockout the underdog,” Tory said before Madonna hit him with her fan.

She then told him he has to pick a winner and not stay on the fence.

Fans reacted to their interaction on social media, speculating that the pair might be dating.

Lol wth is Tory Lanez doing with Madonna? This is so random 😂 — Cali ♏️ (@CaliMOfficial_) May 31, 2022

okay now someone please explain to me why Tory lanez was out with Madonna !?? — EQ✨ (@ERIQluv) May 30, 2022

Wait Madonna is dating Tory Lanez???! — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) May 31, 2022

Chile they’re saying Tory Lanez & Madonna are together 😖 — T. (@evvrythngTAYLOR) May 29, 2022

Tory and Madonna getting cozy at the fight comes as a surprise, as the pair were not on good terms last year.

The Toronto rapper dropped his ’80s-themed Alone at Prom album where he sampled Madonna’s “Into the Groove” on his track “Pluto’s Last Comet.”

Madonna took tocomments of one of Tory Lanez’s Instagram posts to accuse him of using the sample without permission.

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote in the comment section of Tory's post.

According to Spotify, Tory Lanez is credited as the only songwriter on “Pluto’s Last Comet,” with Chazzz Music and Orlando Williamson on the production.

“Into the Groove” was written by Madonna and Stephen Bray, and also appeared on the reissue of her 1984 album Like a Virgin.