Snoop Dogg apologises to wife on new song amid affair rumours

Snoop Dogg apologises to wife in new song amid affair claims. Picture: Getty

In the lyrics of a new song, Snoop Dogg apologises amid claims from Celina Powell about an affair with the rapper.

By Matt Tarr

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg's alleged affair with Celina Powell appeared to be exposed by fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine during an online feud between the pair.

Snoop and Celina had been caught up in affair rumours for a long time before 6ix9ine posted what appeared to be video footage of the pair on his Instagram account.

Snoop Dogg appears to apologise to his wife in new song. Picture: Getty

Now, in a new verse on a remix of Problem's track 'Don't Be Mad At Me', Snoop Dogg appears to have addressed the affair rumours.

In his verse on the song Snoop Dogg raps:

I'm tired of sayin' sorry for the same s**t

Damn near lost my queen, f*****g 'round with that lame b***h

Ashamed of myself 'cause I shamed you

Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through

Clearly in Snoop's verse he doesn't mention any names however, people have put two and two together and believe the rapper may be addressing the rumours around Celina Powell.

After the rumours first emerged, Snoop's wife Shante Monique Broadus posted a meme on her Instagram which read, 'U ever watch somebody u love turn into somebody u don't know [sad face] [broken heart]”. On the same Instagram post, Shante included the caption, "Where Did We Go Wrong.”

Days after rumours about his alleged affair with Celina Powell surfaced, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to show some love to his wife.

Snoop posted a picture of the couple and wrote, '@bosslady_ent. Thanks4 the . Kids loyalty stability n the ability to deal wit me on my worst days 🥰 u are appreciated 💝💙💯 [sic]'.

