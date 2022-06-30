R Kelly sentenced for 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

The 'Ignition' singer was found guilty on all nine counts against him.

R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his status as a celebrity to sexually abuse women and children.

The 55-year old singer was convicted last September in Brooklyn, New York of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Kelly declined to make a statement of his own ahead of sentencing and did not react when the verdict was given.

The Ignition singer arriving at court. Picture: Getty Images

The court heard how Kelly used his fame and influence to lure women and children into sexual abuse for over 20 years.

Kelly was assisted by managers, security guards and other members of his team to traffic women between different US states.

Federal prosecutors recommended that Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, considering the seriousness of his crimes and "the need to protect the public from further crimes".

Jacquelyn Kasulis, the acting US Attorney speaks to the media after the federal jury announced it found R Kelly guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Picture: Getty Images

The R&B singer whose real name is Robert Kelly, faces further legal action in August, when he goes on trial again in Chicago on child sex images and obstruction charges.

He is also due to face sex abuse charges in courts in Illinois and Minnesota.

R Kelly in court in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Ahead of R Kelly's sentencing, a number of women took the stand to confront and address Kelly.

A woman, identified as Angela, called the singer a 'pied piper' who 'grew in wickedness' with every new victim.

Another woman said that she 'literally wished I would die because of how you made me feel'.

R. Kelly victim Jovante Cunningham following Kelly’s 30-year prison sentence:



“When you are taught to be quiet and to keep silent about things that should be spoken about openly, you find yourself reclused and that often affords people the ability to manipulate you.” pic.twitter.com/vcyE9z5xFa — The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2022

The victims of R Kelly's abuse have said that the 30 year prison sentence handed to the singer is 'not enough'.

Accuser Lizzette Martinez said that "I personally don't think it's enough but I'm pleased with it".

Another victim, Jovante Cunningham, who met Kelly aged 14, said outside court that "there wasn’t a day in my life that I actually believed the judicial system would come through for black and brown girls."