R Kelly's girlfriend Jocelyn Savage reunites with family hours after Azriel Clary fight

Jocelyn Savage contacts her family hours after Azriel Clary fight. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jocelyn Savage has reunited with her family for the first time in three years, following her fight with Azriel Clary.

R Kelly's girlfriends Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary made headlines recently, after the pair broke out in a physical fight last week Wednesday (Jan 9).

Following the altercation, Savage was arrested then shortly after, was released on bond for the alleged battery of Azriel Clary, reports TMZ.

According to the outlet, Gerald Griggs, the lawyer for Savage's parents, revealed that Savage's parents secretly made their way into a holding area in Chicago's courthouse on Thursday (Jan 9).

The law enforcement reportedly facilitated the meeting that happened before Savage was released on bond for the alleged battery of Azriel Clary.

The courthouse meeting marked the first time seeing her parents in the three years that she's lived with R. Kelly. Although her parents constantly attempted to stay in contact with her, they never saw each other.

Griggs alleged that Joycelyn spoke to her parents for a half-hour. Joycelyn was given contact information in order to her to get in touch with her parents.

Savage is reportedly going to be in contact with her parents more frequently, according to Griggs.

The situation reportedly looks as though Savage could be returning home soon.