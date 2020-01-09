R. Kelly's girlfriends Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage caught in physical fight on camera

R. Kelly's girlfriends Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary got into a fight at their Trump Tower apartment. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Clary accused Savage of sleeping with her while she was a minor.

R. Kelly's girlfriends Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage got into a physical brawl on Wednesday afternoon (9 Jan) at the Trump Tower apartment they used to share with the jailed singer.

Chicago police were called to the residence after receiving reports that Azriel, 22, and Jocelyn, 24, had gotten into a physical altercation at Kelly's high rise pad, TMZ reports.

Azriel documented the entire fight, which occurred on Kelly's 52rd birthday, on Instagram Live (see below) after it appeared she was dropping by the apartment to move out her belongings.

In the video, Azriel threatens to report Jocelyn to the police for allegedly having sex with her while she was a minor, similar to the charges that Kelly is currently facing.

Jocelyn calls Azriel "disrespectful" and "evil" and the pair begin screaming at each other and fighting. There appears to be at least two other people in the room.

While speaking to police on the scene, Azriel claims the fight broke out when Savage and another woman named Kimberly arrived at Trump Tower to collect her belongings, as both girlfriends are moving out of the residence.

Clary claims Kimberly "does all his handwork for [Kelly] from jail," and said that Savage physically attacked her after threatening to send her to jail for having sex with a minor.

At one point, Clary announced that Kelly has been lying and claimed the disgraced singer had both Clary and Savage lie for him. "The skeletons is coming out, period," says Clary.

"Rob has been lying to all of y'all, and that's the sad part about it. He has been lying to all y'all a***s. And he had people like me lying for him. That's why we never watched the documentary. So we got on Gayle King as stupid as can f*****g be."

Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage got into a physical altercation at Trump Tower on Wednesday (9 Jan). Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. Picture: Getty

Azriel was reportedly taken to hospital after the fight for further evaluation and was listed as being in good condition.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg released a statement after learning of the incident. "I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged."

He continues, "As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity."