R Kelly's "traumatized" girlfriend Azriel Clary drops NSFW freestyle from bathtub

2 January 2020, 11:36

Azriel shared the video just days before Surviving R Kelly Part 2: The Reckoning is released.

R Kelly is currently in jail awaiting trial for a number of sexual assault charges and part 2 of the series which saw a number of women make serious allegations against the R&B star, Surviving R Kelly, is released today.

> Surviving R. Kelly Part 2 The Reckoning: release date, how to watch, trailer, cast & more

Azriel Clary, who claimed she was R Kelly's girlfriend and lived with him during the release of Surviving R Kelly before he was arrested at the end of 2018, has now released an NSFW rap freestyle from her bathtub to celebrate her bathtub.

Rapping in the video above, Azriel spits a flurry of very sexual lyrics including the closing line "I like that kinky s**t, f*** me under a tree".

Considering the allegations made against R Kelly and what the crimes he's been accused of committing against a number of women, including Azriel, the contents of the 22-year-old's rap has been labelled concerning by many on social media.

Posting on Instagram, on user commented 'Still gonna send her my love. She’s traumatized' whilst another added, 'I feel sorry for her parents.'

Azriel Clary's parent's featured heavily in the Surviving R Kelly series as they tried to get in touch with their daughter, who they claimed was being controlled and effectively held hostage by R Kelly.

