Snoop Dogg reacts to R. Kelly's girlfriends' fight footage with "hilarious” dog meme

10 January 2020, 12:52

Snoop Dogg reacts to Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage's IG Live fight
Snoop Dogg reacts to Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage's IG Live fight. Picture: Getty/Instagram

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg has shared an "hilarious" meme spawned by R Kelly's girlfriends physical fight, which was streamed on IG Live.

Snoop Dogg has reacted too R. Kelly's girlfriends Azriel Clary, 22 and Jocelyn Savage, 23 physical fight which was streamed on Instagram Live on Wednesday (Jan 9).

R. Kelly's girlfriends Azriel Clary & Jocelyn Savage caught in physical fight on camera

The day after R. Kelly celebrated his birthday behind bars, his two former girlfriends broke out on a brawl at his Chicago tower apartment.

Azriel Clary stopped by Chicago after moving out of Kelly's Trump Tower apartment to go allegedly move things out of the apartment.

However, in the IG Live, Jocelyn became annoyed with Clary and called her "disrespectful" before Clary screamed that she would have her got to jail for sexually touching her as a minor.

On Thursday (Jan 9) Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a meme, reacting to the fight on IG Live. Snoop simply captioned the meme with the shrugging shoulders emoji. See meme below.

View this post on Instagram

🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

One fan commented "This sh*t is hilarious 😩😂😂", while others flooded his comment section with laughing emoji's.

R. Kelly is still currently behind bars for several charges pertaining to his alleged sexual abuse crimes against minors.

The 53-year-old R&B singer is being tried in several different states, however is being held in a Chicago jail.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest R Kelly News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

The car Tupac got shot in is up for auction

Tupac murder car: BMW rapper was killed in being auctioned for $1.75 million

Tupac

Wendy Williams has been slammed after making a controversial cleft lip joke on her show.

Wendy Williams slammed over "incredibly offensive" and "disgusting" cleft lip joke
Steve Harvey has addressed Lori & Future's alleged relationship

Steve Harvey breaks silence on Lori Harvey & Future dating: "I don't know nothing about that”

Future

Drake drops $1 million on a heart-shaped diamond necklace.

Drake trolled after dropping $1 million on a heart-shaped diamond necklace

Drake

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti appears in first jail photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager spotted in jail photo wearing red chain

Tekashi 6ix9ine