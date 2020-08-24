R Kelly fans demand his freedom in surprise street protest

R Kelly fans demand his freedom in surprise street protest. Picture: Getty

People in Chicago have taken to the streets to protest against R Kelly's arrest on sex trafficking, child pornography and racketeering charges.

By Matt Tarr

After R Kelly was denied bail following his arrest in 2019, the R&B star was set to face a trial on sex trafficking, child pornography and racketeering charges in July 2020, however that date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But R Kelly fans have now taken to the streets of Chicago, where the music star is being held, and demanded for his release in a "Justice For R Kelly" protest.

R Kelly fans protested for his freedom in Chicago as he awaits trials on various charges. Picture: Getty

Video on Twitter (below) revealed several people had sparked a protest to defend the singer, chanting "Free R Kelly" and "R Kelly ain't no paedophile".

Protestors also carried banners calling for R Kelly to be freed, with one large banner stating that the state of Illinois needs to respect the singer's civil rights under "due process".

R Kelly's alleged crimes were openly discussed in the Surviving R Kelly documentary series, with series 2 coming soon and it revealed a number of women who claim the star abused them over several years.

People in Chicago are marching for R Kelly pic.twitter.com/rOOAxZBeWX — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) August 21, 2020

R Kelly had requested to be released from jail as he awaits his trial due to fears around his health and the coronavirus pandemic, however, Judge Ann Donnelly denied his request.

Speaking at the time, Judge Donnelly responded in a statement saying, “The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

Jury selection is currently scheduled for 29th September in R Kelly's trial, with the trial due to begin shortly afterwards.

