R Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims she has video of singer “coercing” lie about alleged abuse

R Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has claimed that she has footage of him coercing her to lie about alleged abuse. Picture: Getty

Azriel Clary has claimed that she has footage of R. Kelly telling her "what to say" about his alleged abuse.

R.Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary, 21, responded to trolls who were defending the singer. despite the several sexual abuse case cases stacked against him.

Clary took to Twitter to let her fans know that the truth behind Kelly's actions "runs deeper" than what they think. She also alleged that she has footage of Kelly coercing her on what she should say.

On Friday (Feb 7) the aspiring dancer exposed that she was manipulated by Kelly and there is evidence.

Clary claims there is footage which displays Kelly telling her exactly what to say.

Azriel wrote "What if I had a video of Robert coercing me on what to say, and exactly how to say it..."she asked.

"I wonder if the hate would stop then. #whatif .. 🐆."

A Twitter user replied to the tweet, writing, "Nah.. they will just say you edited it or set him up. Kellz supporters don't gaf if there's 1000 videos. They don't run on facts. 🙄."

Azriel revealed how telling this footage is, replying, "Even if there's 4 or 5 different ones? Even if he was talking in second person like me? Hmm. I doubt it. But it's just a what if. 🤷🏾‍♀️😴."

Although Azriel has not specified whether she will ever decide to release the video, the thought is on her mind.

Azriel recently sat down for tell-all interview, where she detailed the sexual and physical abuse she received from Kelly.