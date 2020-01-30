R Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims singer "forced victims to make child porn with family members"

Azriel Clary details R Kelly physical and sexual abuse. Picture: Getty

Azriel Clary breaks her silence on her experience of R. Kelly physically and sexually abusing her. She also tells stories of what she witnessed.

R Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary has detailed the abuse she experienced when she was was living with the R&B singer – who is currently in jail on sexual abuse charges.

On Wednesday (Jan 29) Azriel Clary opened up about the physical and sexual abuse she experienced when she was with Kelly.

In an interview with The Sun, Clary describes the ways in which Kelly manipulates his alleged victims and also talks from her personal experiences.

Clary said "He beat me with a shoe, a size 12 foot Air Force One and he beat me all over which felt like hours and I was welped all the way from my neck down," in the video.

The now 21-year-old said she met Kelly when she was 17-years-old, when someone in Kelly's team gave her the singer's phone number.

"That was the start of everything.""He has girlfriends in every city, he has flings in every city,". Clary added there about three women in every state.

"That lets you know how many women are probably out there and that's not even hitting it on the nail."

She also suggested that Kelly uses a form of blackmail to keep people under his control.

"He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it."

R. Kelly's former girlfriends had a physical fight at the singer's Trump Tower in Chicago. Picture: Getty

"I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that. Because it’ll be incriminating them."

"There’s so much stuff. He has letters of people saying that they’ve stole from him."

She continued, "He has letters from people saying that they’ve been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member."

"He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers. And so, I know a lot of women out there are embarrassed, and are humiliated, and are ashamed to come out"

Clary spoke from her experience saying: "Personally, had I ever done anything like that, I would be entirely too ashamed to come forward."

"Thankfully, I’ve never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes, I have," Azriel stated.

Clary claims she had a limited amount of control over the decisions she made. She alleges she often had to get approval, even to go to the rest room.