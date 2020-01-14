R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary reunites with family days after Jocelyn Savage fight

14 January 2020, 11:39

Azriel Clary reunites with her family after Jocelyn Savage fight
Azriel Clary reunites with her family after Jocelyn Savage fight. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Azriel Clary, who is R. Kelly's former girlfriend, has shared photos of herself reunited with her family.

R Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary, 21, has been reunited with her family after years of estrangement.

R Kelly's girlfriend Jocelyn Savage reunites with family hours after Azriel Clary fight

The reunion comes just a day after Kelly's other former girlfriend Jocelyn Savage reunited with her family.

On Monday (Jan13), Clary posted several photos on her Instagram account which show her celebrating bring back with her family.

The photos show the happiness of her returning back to her family after being held under the 52-year-old singers roof.

Clary took to Instagram and wrote "Surprise" in her caption of the photo.

She continued “Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.”

Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage have made headlines recently after breaking out in a physical fight in Kelly's Trump Tower.

However, both girls are reunited and in the comfort of their own families following the viral fight.

The families of both women have spoken during both of Lifetime’s documentary which uncovers stories about Kelly's sexual abuse cases.

The parents of both women reveal their experience on the 2019 Surviving R. Kelly, and this year’s Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

View this post on Instagram

just trynna get back to me...💓

A post shared by Joycelyn Savage (@joycelynsavage) on

Azriel and Savage's family claimed that Kelly’s relationship with their daughters was what kept their them from having contact with them.

