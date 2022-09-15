R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly has been convicted of six counts relating to child pornography charges on trial.

R&B singer R Kelly has been convicted of six out of 13 counts of child pornography charges in his hometowm of Chicago.

The charges include producing child abuse images, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 trial that was for child sex abuse.

The jury listened to weeks of testimony from witnesses and has been found guilty of child sexual abuse in his second federal trial.

R Kelly sentenced for 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

R Kelly in court in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

The latest verdict is expected to add multiple years on to his already lenghty incarceration sentence.

Back in June 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his status as a celebrity to sexually abuse women and children.

Based off of the existing convictions, he will not be eligible for release until he is around 80, but these new charges will likely add more years to his sentence.

The disgraced R&B singer faces further charges. Picture: Getty Images

The court heard how Kelly used his fame and influence to lure women and children into sexual abuse for over 20 years.

Kelly was assisted by managers, security guards and other members of his team to traffic women between different US states.

These charges now mean that he still faces sex abuse charges in courts in Illinois and Minnesota that are likely to carry more time in jail.

