Picture: Getty/Instagram

The “Sunflower” rapper flaunts his new diamond fang grills in new photos on Instagram. Here's where the rapper got it done and how much it costed.

Post Malone is mostly known for his wild tattoos, but the rapper recently shocked fans when he debuted his new diamond teeth.

On Monday (Jun 14) celebrity dentist and the self-proclaimed “Father of Diamond Dentistry” Dr Thomas Connelly revealed that he blinged out Posty’s teeth.

Connelly shared a black-and-white portrait photo of the 25-year-old rapper, flexing his new grills.

In the caption, the celebrity dentist listed the work he did on the “Circles”, revealing that he had natural veneer work along with two diamond fangs.