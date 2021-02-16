Post Malone tattoo gallery: Head, face, skull & more

16 February 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 13:03

Post Malone tattoo gallery: head, face, skull & more
Post Malone tattoo gallery: head, face, skull & more. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Did Post Malone really get a Doritos face tattoo? Here's a photo gallery of the rapper's face and head tattoos.

Post Malone is known for his bold aesthetic, from his unique style to his outstanding tattoos – and of course, his music.

Since 2016, the 25-year-old rapper has gotten more than 60 known tattoos, 14 of which are on his face.

The "Sunflower" rapper has been piling on the body art over the years, but what face and head tattoos does he have?

Check them out in our Post Malone face and head tattoo gallery below.

  1. Without face tattoos

    Without face tattoos
    Without face tattoos. Picture: Getty

  2. Giant Mace

    Gauntlet and Mace
    Gauntlet and Mace. Picture: Instagram

  3. Abstract art

    Tree branch-like art
    Tree branch-like art. Picture: instagram

  4. 'Always Tired' tattoo

    'Always Tired' tattoo
    'Always Tired' tattoo. Picture: Instagram

  5. Blood dripping buzzsaw

    Blood dripping buzzsaw
    Blood dripping buzzsaw. Picture: Instagram

  6. Skull Tattoo

    Skull tattoo
    Skull tattoo. Picture: Instagram

  7. 'Stay Away'

    'Stay Away'
    'Stay Away'. Picture: Getty

  8. Sword

    Sword
    Sword. Picture: Getty

  9. Barbwire

    Barbwire
    Barbwire. Picture: Getty

  10. Cards

    Cards
    Cards. Picture: Getty

  11. Marshmellows helmet

    Mashmellow Helmet
    Mashmellow Helmet. Picture: Getty

  12. "7" and "7" - both sides of his nose

    77 tattoo
    77 tattoo. Picture: Instagram

  13. Playboy Bunny and Heart

    Playboy Bunny and Heart
    Playboy Bunny and Heart. Picture: Instagram

  14. Dorito

  15. Bloody hammer

    Bloody Hammer
    Bloody Hammer. Picture: Instagram

