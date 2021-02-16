Post Malone tattoo gallery: Head, face, skull & more
16 February 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 13:03
Did Post Malone really get a Doritos face tattoo? Here's a photo gallery of the rapper's face and head tattoos.
Post Malone is known for his bold aesthetic, from his unique style to his outstanding tattoos – and of course, his music.
Post Malone new album 2021: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Since 2016, the 25-year-old rapper has gotten more than 60 known tattoos, 14 of which are on his face.
The "Sunflower" rapper has been piling on the body art over the years, but what face and head tattoos does he have?
Check them out in our Post Malone face and head tattoo gallery below.
-
Without face tattoos
-
Giant Mace
-
Abstract art
-
'Always Tired' tattoo
-
Blood dripping buzzsaw
-
Skull Tattoo
-
'Stay Away'
-
Sword
-
Barbwire
-
Cards
-
Marshmellows helmet
-
"7" and "7" - both sides of his nose
-
Playboy Bunny and Heart
-
Dorito
-
Bloody hammer