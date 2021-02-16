Post Malone tattoo gallery: Head, face, skull & more

Post Malone tattoo gallery: head, face, skull & more. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Did Post Malone really get a Doritos face tattoo? Here's a photo gallery of the rapper's face and head tattoos.

Post Malone is known for his bold aesthetic, from his unique style to his outstanding tattoos – and of course, his music.

Since 2016, the 25-year-old rapper has gotten more than 60 known tattoos, 14 of which are on his face.

The "Sunflower" rapper has been piling on the body art over the years, but what face and head tattoos does he have?

Check them out in our Post Malone face and head tattoo gallery below.