Post Malone admits he keeps getting face tattoos because he thinks he’s “ugly"

Rapper Post Malone reveals the real reason behind why he gets face tattoos. The rapper opens up about his insecurities in a new interview.

Post Malone's tattoos are a huge part of his style and character. The 24-year-old rappers face tattoos have gained attention as they cannot be missed.

However, if you ever wondered why Malone gets face tattoos, he opened up about the insecurity behind his tattoos in an interview with GQ.

With tattoos being a vital part of the "Sunflowers" rapper's image, he is often asked about his appearance and his unique pieces of ink.

However, Malone revealed that he keeps getting new face tattoos because of how he feels about his looks.

Malone referred to himself as "a ugly-ass motherf**ker," in his new cover story.

The rapper then elaborated on why he believes his face tattoos are a shield and covers his insecurities.

"It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look"

The "Circles" rapper added "So I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

The last tattoo Post Malone revealed to his fans was of a bloody saw blade and a gauntlet. What do you think the rapper will get next ?