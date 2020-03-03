Post Malone admits he keeps getting face tattoos because he thinks he’s “ugly"

3 March 2020, 14:22

Post Malone reveals the real reason behind his face tattoos
Post Malone reveals the real reason behind his face tattoos. Picture: Getty

Rapper Post Malone reveals the real reason behind why he gets face tattoos. The rapper opens up about his insecurities in a new interview.

Post Malone's tattoos are a huge part of his style and character. The 24-year-old rappers face tattoos have gained attention as they cannot be missed.

Post Malone shocks fans with new blood-dripping buzzsaw face tattoo

However, if you ever wondered why Malone gets face tattoos, he opened up about the insecurity behind his tattoos in an interview with GQ.

With tattoos being a vital part of the "Sunflowers" rapper's image, he is often asked about his appearance and his unique pieces of ink.

However, Malone revealed that he keeps getting new face tattoos because of how he feels about his looks.

View this post on Instagram

bud light baptism

A post shared by @ postmalone on

Malone referred to himself as "a ugly-ass motherf**ker," in his new cover story.

The rapper then elaborated on why he believes his face tattoos are a shield and covers his insecurities.

"It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look"

The "Circles" rapper added "So I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

The last tattoo Post Malone revealed to his fans was of a bloody saw blade and a gauntlet. What do you think the rapper will get next ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Post Malone News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health in new interview

Mike Tyson breaks down in tears mid-interview and says he's "nothing without boxing"
Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th.

Mac Miller's 'Circles' deluxe edition drops this week with two new songs

New Music

Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme

Chris Brown

Drake has been slammed by fans after referring to his baby mama as a "fluke" on new song

Drake slammed by fans after branding baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" on new song

Drake

Kevin Hart praised for embracing new grey hair

Kevin Hart praised for "ageing with grace" as he shows off new grey hair