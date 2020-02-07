Post Malone shocks fans with new blood-dripping buzzsaw face tattoo

Post Malone shows off his new bloody buzzsaw face tattoo. Picture: adamdegross/Instagram

The 'Sunflower' singer has added to his growing collections of facial inkings.

Post Malone has added another face tattoo to his growing collection - a blood-soaked buzzsaw on his cheek,

The 'Circles' singer, 24, debuted the new inking on Instagram via his tattoo artist Ruben Rezaat after he played the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on the day of the Super Bowl.

Posty, real name Austin Richard Post, already has a number of trademark tattoos on his face including 'Always Tired' underneath his eyes, barbed wire across his forehead, ‘stay away’ above his eyebrow, the Playboy logo under his eye and a dagger on his face.

Post Malone shocked fans by getting at new tattoo of a bloody buzzsaw on his fans. Picture: Instagram

Prior to his new buzzsaw tattoo, the singer's most recent tattoo came in the form of a giant gauntlet running down the side of his face and jaw, created by tattoo artist Kyle Hediger.

The new facial inking shouldn't come as a shock to fans as this has become quite the recurrence with Posty. However, many were left stunned at the blood-soaked design.

"Babyyyyyy....no more please," wrote one. "All that skin on his body and babe wanna put it on his face lol," joked another.

Post told Billboard back in January that he was ready for more facial tattoos. "It’s time for more face tattoos in real life," he said, "They don’t hurt too bad, but I got these really puffy cheeks."

Back in November last year, Snoop Dogg shared a picture of himself and Posty without his iconic face tattoos on Instagram.