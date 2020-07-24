Post Malone new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

What is Post Malone's new album?

The “Sunflower” rapper has revealed that his new album will be inspired by the events that have says is inspired by what's going on in the world right and, he hopes, will "uplift people's spirits.”

During an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Malone revealed he's "just vib[ing]-out and [seeing] where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what’s going on currently."

Post Malone's Runaway Tour came to a halt mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

"There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits," the rapper said of one of his new songs from the album.

"Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse."

"In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it."

Malone revealed that he has produced some of the best music during quarantine.

The rapper said "And I probably say that every album cycle, but for me it feels so special," he told the magazine.

Posty continued "I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out."

The rap star added : "So we’re working pretty hard, and I think we’re making some incredible stuff."